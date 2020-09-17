Stop Sweeping Your Gunk Under the Rug, This Dyson Vacuum Is Down to $190 on Newegg

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

With over six months of quarantine under our belt, it’s easy to let things slip through the cracks. Maybe you forget to brush your teeth a little more often, or you just haven’t given your room a good dusting in a while. I’m not great at floor upkeep, at least not with a broom. Vacuums make the job notably easier, and you’ll probably pick up a few more specs than a good sweep. Dyson makes solid vacuums, but they can get pretty costly. Today, though, the Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is down from $280 to $190, saving you $110. Newegg’s site says the vacuum is typically $400, but it’s been below $300 on Amazon for the last couple months, so if you miss this deal, you can still find it for a decent price (right now it’s $280).