Stop Squinting and Get a Free Pair of Specs When You Buy $120 Worth of Contacts at GlassesUSA

Gabe Carey
Spend $120 on Contacts, Get a Pair of Glasses Free | GlassesUSA | Promo Code FREE-GLASSES
For contact lens wearers, the routine gets old quick, and for good reason. Putting plastic gel directly on your retinas every morning isn’t exactly comfortable or pleasant, so you’ll probably need a pair of glasses, too, for the days you don’t feel like popping your contacts in. Fortunately, our friends at GlassesUSA are running a promotion for when desperate times call for desperate measures. Using the promo code FREE-GLASSES, you’ll be eligible for a free pair of glasses when you spend $120 or more on contacts at GlassesUSA. With a number of options to choose from, including dailys, weeklys, and monthlys.

However bad your eyesight, however dry your eyes, and however severe your astigmatism, GlasesUSA offers a surprising amount of variety of lenses in its online catalog. As for the free frames, the only catch is this: you won’t be emailed a code to redeem until after you’ve checked out with the contacts, after which you’ll be able to choose between thousands of glasses. Best sellers, discount frames, sunglasses, and non-prescription BLUEASE glasses are all part of the promotion. The only glasses you won’t be able to snatch up at extra no cost are the frames marked premium. Everything else is on the table. And for anyone who doesn’t care for contacts but still needs a new pair of glasses, our readers can still take 65% off frames using the promo code KINJA65.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

