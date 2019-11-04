It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Stop Scooping Poop and Get a Discounted Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
386
2
Save
PetSafe Sale | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PetSafe Sale | Amazon

Somehow, this isn’t the first article today I’m writing that has to do with poop. If you’re tired of cleaning up your cat’s crap, stop doing it. Get a self-cleaning litterbox during this PetSafe Sale on Amazon. A wide range of these litter boxes are currently discounted. The styles (and discount) all vary, but include litter boxes like top-entry, uncovered, covered, and more.

Advertisement

A few cat toys, pet door flaps, and fake grass potty pads for dogs are also included in the sale.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Monday's Best Deals: Casper Mattresses, Samsung SSD, Logitech Gold Box, Play-Doh, and More
Master the Mystic Arts In Doctor Strange's LEGO Sanctum Santorum For $70
Keep Your Drinks As Chill As You Are With This $9 Coleman Brew Tumbler

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts