Stop Procrastinating and Pick Up This Instant Pot for a Low $60

Instant Pot - Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker | $60 | Best Buy



Right now, Best Buy selling an Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for a low $60. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.

There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is one of the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular Instant Pot. But just remember, this is a one-day sale. So get yours before they run out.

Alternatively, Amazon is also discounting a 7-in-1 Instant Pot down to a low $65. It has fewer functions but comes in a fetching red color. It’s definitely not a better deal than the Best Buy offer, unless you really like the color.