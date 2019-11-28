It's all consuming.
Stop Procrastinating and Pick Up This Instant Pot for a Low $50

Tercius
Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | $50 | Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | $50 | Amazon

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for a low $50 . This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.

There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

