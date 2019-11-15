It's all consuming.
Stop Procrastinating and Pick Up This Instant Pot for a Low $55

Tercius
Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt. 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $55 | Amazon
Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $55 | Amazon

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot LUX80 8-quart 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker for a low $55. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.

There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. But just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot LUX80 will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.

