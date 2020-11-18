Stop Pecking Your iPad Pro Screen: Get an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for $120

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Image : Amazon

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio | $120 | Amazon



Here’s my impression of a bad stand-up comedian trying to explain what a smart keyboard is : “H ey, you ever notice how everything’s smart these days? Smart phone, smart TV, smart fridge. All my appliances are smarter than me! Marone! (The comedian is Italian, I guess.) Just the other day, I heard about this new thing: smart keyboards? You guys hear about this? It’s a keyboard you attach to your iPad. You don’t need to charge it, or pair it with your device, or nothing! You just attach it and start typing. Now I can stop pecking at my iPad screen with my big fingers. What am I, a freakin’ bird? Fuhgeddaboudit!”



Anyway, you can grab an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio from Amazon for $120. The keyboard is compatible with the 12.9 inch iPad Pro and has all of the features mentioned in the above stand-up routine. Tip your waiter on the way out.