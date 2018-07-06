NETGEAR CM500 Cable Modem | $47 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon
If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $47. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.