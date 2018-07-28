Graphic: Shep McAllister

We generally recommend buying a separate modem and router, so that you can upgrade one as necessary without upgrading the other. But if you live in a fairly small home and would rather just have one device, this TP-Link combo is cheaper than ever at $99 today. If you’re paying your ISP a modem rental fee, this will put a stop to that (just check their site to make sure it’s compatible), and also serve as your Wi-Fi access point.

