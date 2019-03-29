Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Micromobility is the buzzword of the moment, and it’s true that in certain areas, single-person, electric-assisted transportation makes a ton of sense. But you don’t have to line the pockets of yet another Silicon Valley oligarch every time you want to rent an electric scooter or bike; you can just buy one upfront, and ride it wherever and whenever you’d like.

Today at Walmart, Hyper’s E-Ride city and mountain bikes are both on sale for $598. Aside from the different shape and tires, they can both scoot along at up to 20 mph for up to 20 miles on a charge, and of course, there are always pedals you can use as well.