It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stop Overheating at Night with the ChiliPAD Sleep System, now $150 Off

Elizabeth Henges
ChiliPAD Sleep System (Queen) | $350 | Chili | Use code sleepretreat at checkout
Photo: Chili
My roommates and I don’t like paying too much on utilities, so we keep the house at 76 degrees, as recommended by our power company. That’s all fine and good during the day, but I find myself burning up when I head to bed. My puny fan doesn’t really help, so I need a more direct method to cool down. That’s where the ChiliPAD comes in.

The ChiliPAD sleep system comes with a mattress pad that cools you down, as well as a “thermal regulating control unit”, which sounds extremely fancy. You can get the ChiliPAD and cool down your bed for $150 off when you use the code sleepretreat at checkout. That brings a one-person ChiliPAD for a queen bed down to $350! Now go and get some quality sleep, for me.

