It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Stop N' Pour N' Stop That Wine Again With 65% off This 2-Pack of Zevro Stoppers

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
ZEVRO Stop and Pour Wine Stopper (2-Pack) | $12 | MorningSave
ZEVRO Stop and Pour Wine Stopper (2-Pack) | $12 | MorningSave
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

ZEVRO Stop and Pour Wine Stopper (2-Pack) | $12 | MorningSave

You’ve got wine to drink, but you’ve also got work/school/shit to do the next day? Don’t worry: You don’t need to commit to the whole bottle.

Advertisement

Keep that wine fresh and pour the perfect glass every time with this 2-pack of ZEVRO stop and pour wine stoppers for just $12 over at MorningSave.

If you like what you see at MorningSave and sister sites Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal, you should get a $5 monthly membership. That gets you unlimited free shipping at all of the sites.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer