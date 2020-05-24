Stop Lugging Your Cooler Around and Get One That Straps to Your Back for $100

22 L Soft Cooler Pack Photo : Hydro Flask

22 L Soft Cooler Pack | $ 100 | Hydro Flask

It’s getting warm again, so you’re going to want to get outside and enjoy the weather. Seriously. Quarantine sucks but some of you people need to log off social media and go take a walk. But if you want to make a day of your outdoor excursion, you’ll quickly learn that lugging a cooler around is a pain in the ass... well, unless you strap it to your back.

Hydro Flask has a great idea here with their Soft Cooler Packs, which you can just throw on like a backpack. This cooler is guaranteed to be leakproof and keep your stuff cold for 48 hours, which is awesome, too. And the coolness will feel nice on your back too!

Certain colors of these Hydro Flask backpack and tote coolers are 50% off, so as long as you’re not picky about how it looks, you can grab the big 22L cooler pack for just $100. It’s a steal for such a useful product!

