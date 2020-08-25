It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Stop Losing Sleep Over Getting a New Bed, You Can Get 10% off Your Order at Casper Right Now

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCasper Deals
53
Save
10% Off Your Order | Casper | Use Promo Code COMFORT!
10% Off Your Order | Casper | Use Promo Code COMFORT!
Image: Casper

10% Off Your Order | Casper | Use Promo Code COMFORT!

Being back with my parents for quarantine since March, I’ve really come to miss my bed back in California. Compared to the cookie cutter guest bedroom mattress I’ve been sleeping in, my actual bed feels like sleeping on a cloud. Sure, it’s old and probably needs replaced after traveling with me across multiple states, but getting a new mattress is expensive. A good discount code can help, though. So if you’re in the market for a new mattress, whether it’s to give yourself a better night’s sleep, or help your guests feel a little more at home, Casper’s mattresses get sent straight to your home so you don’t have to worry about venturing out during a pandemic, and you’ll be able to try it out without worrying about being stuck with it. Best of all? Using the promo code COMFORT! you can get 10% off your order, bringing a queen sized original mattress down to just under $990.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

In Search of a Long-Term Reading Project? I Present to You the Boundless World of Comic Books

Grab a Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub For $16

Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $26