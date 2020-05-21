It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stop Living In Filth: The Shark ION P50 Cordless Vacuum Is $170 Off

Gabe Carey
Shark ION P50 Cordless Vacuum | $300 | Amazon
Now that life and work are one in the same (isn’t it great!?), now is the time to start reassessing your living conditions. And as I know all too well, that starts with obsessively vacuuming. Lucky for you, the insanely popular Shark ION P50 is $300—down 36% from MSRP. With up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, this cordless vac will help you collect every crumb, dust speck, and cat hair from your floors and furniture to store in a vat and catapult into the sun.

Perfect for large animal- and child-infested spaces, the upright vacuum uses “DuoClean” technology, carried out by one powerhead and two brush rollls, to suck up even the finest grains of dirt and dust. Combined, its anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter keep you from sneezing through excruciating Zoom calls. Three modes of cleaning—upright, stick, and handheld—save you the trouble of mowing your whole couch (or car) with a full-size vacuum cleaner. Because that’s just not practical.

