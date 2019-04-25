Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Time to be lazy in the kitchen. An electric chopper might not be as exciting as the Slap Chop, but it requires no physical exertion from you. Honestly, who has the energy to cut up all of their own food anymore, anyway? Let a machine do the work for you.

Right now, the BLACK+DECKER 3-Cup Food Chopper is actually cheaper than the 1-Cup model on Amazon. You can pack this food chopper to the brim with your guacamole or salsa ingredients and have the perfect Taco Tuesday. Or tacos any day, really. Who am I to tell you when to eat tacos? The chopper is machine washable, so, you won’t need to scrub off any leftover avocado or onion afterward.