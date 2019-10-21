Stop Hair From Clogging Your Drain With This $7 Stainless Steel Tub Shroom

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector | $7 | Amazon

Hair is gross when it is not attached to your head. If you’re trying to avoid having to pay a plumber a ton of money for a clogged drain, get a TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector for $7 on Amazon. According to fellow Inventory Editor, Chelsea Stone, the stainless steel one gets way less gunky than the rubber model and is “much better.”