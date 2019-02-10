Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and buy this discounted Arris model from Amazon today. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick this up for $60 after the on-page coupon and recoup your losses within a year.

This specific model is suitable for Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and Cablevision. Check with your provider to see if it’s supported, and let that long wait time reinforce your decision to not give them more money than you have to.