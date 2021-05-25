Stop Forcing Your Friends to Use Sideways Joycons and Let Them Use a Real Controller for Only $15

Rock Candy Wired Controller (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Rock Candy Wired Controller (Nintendo Switch)| $15 | Amazon



Nintendo Switch might have some the best modern local multiplayer experience available today. Many first party titles like Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Mario Tennis Aces just sing when sitting on the couch with friends. Though the sideways joycon, while convenient, leave much to be desired and it’s not exactly feasible to go out and grab a $70 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for everyone. That’s where the Rock Candy Mini Ergonomic Wired Controller comes in. At only $15, this is such an easy investment to ensure your friends have a good time playing games over at your place with a controller that fits their hands a little bit better.