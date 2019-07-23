Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Rubbermaid LunchBlox Leak-Proof Container Set | $12 | Amazon

Have you ever opened your lunch box at work and found half of your food had leaked out of its container. It is time to toss out that Tupperware you bought in college. Upgrade to a Rubbermaid LunchBlox Leak-Proof Container Set in blue for only $12. The silicone lining provides an airtight seal, so your pasta sauce shouldn’t spill all over when you’re en route to the office. The kit contains a 2.6-Cup Small Entree Container, two 1/2 Cup Snack Containers, a 1-Cup Side Container, and an Ice Block.