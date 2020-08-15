Stop Fighting Over The Best House Outlet With Anker's $21 Charging Station

Anker 60W 6 Port USB Charging Station Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Anker 60W 6 Port USB Charging Station | $21 | Amazon Gold Box

Is everyone in the family fighting over the same outlet by the couch to charge their phones? Put an end to the petty squabbles by picking up Anker’s six port charging station. This little guy can charge, you guessed it, up to six devices at once, and it’ll be a Quick Charge to boot. If your device can charge via USB, you can plug it into this charging station and be ready to go soon enough. It’s only $21 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deals, so if you’re interested, grab one before the price goes back up!