Stop Fiddling With Your Phone So Often With the $200 Fossil Smartwatch

Elizabeth Henges
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | $199 | Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | $199 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | $199 | Amazon

My phone is so big and bulky. Great for most things, like playing games or taking the 1,000th awesome pic of my cat, but it’s not as great if I’m out on a walk and have to pull the thing out of my pocket to check a notification. But that’s where a good smartwatch sale can help you (and me) out, and right now you can get the fifth generation of Fossil smartwatches for $200.

This lovely smartwatch will give you all the normal smartwatch features, like a notification checker and... telling you the time, but the Fossil smartwatch has a few extra bells and whistles, too. The watch also provides a heart-rate monitor, and the ability to use Google Assistant and Google Pay for just general life ease. Trust me, Google Pay can be a lifesaver if you lose your wallet.

This smartwatch may not be quite as intense as some others on the market, but it’ll get the job done, and more importantly, will do it for only $200 right now. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

