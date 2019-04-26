Photo: Amazon

I don’t care if you don’t own a pool or you don’t know anyone who has a pool. This $10 float is something everyone needs to look at and then impulse buy. Amazon exists solely for this duck pool float, at least right now.

Sure, it might not be practical to get an inflatable duck that is nearly five feet tall if you don’t have a pool, but it sure would be funny. If you do have a pool, then why haven’t you already purchased the Intex Yellow Inflatable Duck Ride-On? It’s only 10 bucks! All of the gimmicky unicorn and avocado floats from other retailers are usually 3x that cost. This ride-on is huge, sturdy, and comes with two handles, in case you’re afraid of falling off a rubber duck.