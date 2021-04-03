It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Stop Doomscrolling and Read a Book Before Bed Instead With 19% off a Reading Pillow

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
ZOEMO Bed Rest Reading Pillow | $72 | Amazon
ZOEMO Bed Rest Reading Pillow | $72 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

ZOEMO Bed Rest Reading Pillow | $72 | Amazon

You know you’ve gotta stop scrolling on your phone before bed. Why not incentivize yourself to start the habit of reading before it’s lights out time instead with a new ZOEMO bed rest reading pillow today?

Advertisement

Now down to $72, this big boy should be tall enough for you to sit upright comfortably at 26.5 inches high. It’s even got a detachable neck pillow and a handle up top on the full piece for your convenience.

I’ve been keeping an eye out for a reading pillow recently, and I can’t overstate enough how important it is to get a large enough one for it to be effective— if you’re going to have to slump down to sit in it that defeats the purpose completely.

Most of the color options have this 19% discount, but I’m a fan personally of the grey option with this maple leaves pattern. There’s also a star-patterned option.

G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership

It also comes in plain blue, brown, and grey! The black version, unfortunately, is full price at $90.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer