Stop Doomscrolling and Read a Book Before Bed Instead With 19% off a Reading Pillow

ZOEMO Bed Rest Reading Pillow

ZOEMO Bed Rest Reading Pillow | $72 | Amazon

You know you’ve gotta stop scrolling on your phone before bed. Why not incentivize yourself to start the habit of reading before it’s lights out time instead with a new ZOEMO b ed r est r eading p illow today?

Now down to $72, this big boy should be tall enough for you to sit upright comfortably at 26.5 inches high. It’s even got a detachable neck pillow and a handle up top on the full piece for your convenience.

I’ve been keeping an eye out for a reading pillow recently, and I can’t overstate enough how important it is to get a large enough one for it to be effective— if you’re going to have to slump down to sit in it that defeats the purpose completely.

Most of the color options have this 19% discount, but I’m a fan personally of the grey option with this maple leaves pattern. There’s also a star-patterned option.

It also comes in plain blue, brown, and grey! The black version, unfortunately, is full price at $90.

