It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Stop Digging in Your Junk Drawer for Two Matching Batteries, Grab This 100 Pack for $45 Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Energizer Max AA &amp; AAA Batteries (100-Pack) | $45 | MorningSave
Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) | $45 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) | $45 | MorningSave

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

Advertisement

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`