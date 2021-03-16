Stop Digging in Your Junk Drawer for Two Matching Batteries, Grab This 100 Pack for $45 Now

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) | $45 | MorningSave

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam . Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.