Stop Clamping Like a Chump And Brush Your Hair Smooth Instead With 46% Off a Furiden Double Ionic Hair Straightener

If you’ve got flyaways, frizzy hair, or just want to go from curly to straight, you can do it all in a snap with this FURIDEN d ouble i onic h air s traightener b rush, down to just $27 right now at Amazon. That’s a 46% discount!

This hair straightener brush’s temperature can be adjusted with a twist, so it can work for thin or coarse hair types and anything in between.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of my clamp straightener and the marks it sometimes leaves on my hair. I’m making the jump to a hot brush while the deal is this good—plus I’m just a fan of the sparkly gold color of this one . You should grab one too! Amazon says this is a “limited-time” deal but is mum on just how limited of a time this deal will be, so don’t miss out.