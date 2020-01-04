It's all consuming.
Stop Bumping Your Leg When You Walk Around In the Dark, Get a $10 LED Night Light

Ana Suarez
MAZ-TEK Plug-In LED Night Light, 2-Pack | $10 | Amazon | Clip the 25% off coupon
Photo: Amazon
Night lights aren’t just for little kids. They also come in handy for those clumsy individuals (myself included) who manage to bump into every piece of furniture on their way to the bathroom. Protect your poor shins from another bump in the night. Get a two-pack of the MAZ-TEK Plug-In LED Night Light for only $10. You can snag these LED lights from Amazon when you clip the 25% off coupon.

Thanks to the LED battery, this night light has an astounding 50,000-hour lifespan. You can adjust the warm white brightness from 0 lm to 15 lm with a slide switch on the light.

