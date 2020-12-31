Stomp Into the New Year With a Pair of Posh Knee High Boots, Now 50% off

Style & Co Aeronn Dress Boots Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Style & Co Aeronn Dress Boots | $45 | Macy’s



A knee-high boot is one of the most classic looks in all of fashion. In the ‘60's it was paired with your mini skirt, in the ‘00s with skinny jeans, and now they even look sharp with leather leggings. If you’re in need of an upgrade for 2021 the Aeronn Dress Boot from Style & Co is what you’ve been searching for. Until Sunday they are 50% off.

Choose from black or brown or both. These are sleek as sleek comes. A great boot is an easy way to elevate the chicness of any ensemble. And actually, there is a two-inch heel so it’s a literal lift. The buckled strap at the ankle adds a nice detail to catch the eye. The sole is slip-resistant so no need to walk gingerly. These boots were indeed made for walking. Most sizes are still available but as most of these deals go they tend to sell out quickly.

These will ship for free and they will be on sale until January 3.