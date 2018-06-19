Strawberry and brown sugar cinnamon Pop Tarts are the two best flavors and they’re 20% off today in this variety pack. Plus, they’re made with more frosting now, so if it’s been a while since you had one, they’re probably even better than you remember. The 20% off only applies to Subscribe & Save orders, but you can cancel at anytime after your first order ships.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.