Stock Your Pantry with 300 Biscoffs for $26 Before United Airlines Takes Them Away

Lotus Biscoff - 300 Count | $27 | Amazon

I still haven’t forgiven United Airlines since that one time they trashed my guitar and shrugged it off when I complained. But when Gizmodo senior reporter Dell Cameron tipped us off that the company would be replacing its revered serving of caramelized biscuit snack on every flight with Oreo Thins, I shuddered in distress.



Imagine a world deprived of mid-flight speculoos. 30,000 feet in the air scarfing down spiced shortcrust? That’s the real mile high club. In the meantime, I guess we’ll have to settle for stocking up on these delicious European tea cookies in bulk. For $27, you can get a pack of 300 on Amazon right now, and what’s stopping you from smuggling them onto your next flight?

Okay, sure, maybe the TSA is stopping you . But worst case scenario, they confiscate your sandpaper wafer and toss it in the trash. Then you’re back at square one, chasing that brown sugar-tinged high you once delighted in, free of charge , before the whole world went to hell.

Ah, well, nevertheless, at least it’s coming back in May.

