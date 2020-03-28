It's all consuming.
Stock Up with Free Shipping for Orders $99+ at Columbia

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Even if you’re self-isolating, it’s a good idea to get outside the house every once and a while. If you need some outdoor apparel to make your adventures outdoors more comfortable, Columbia is offering free shipping on orders $99 and up.

You can use code SPRING60 to get this deal and save some money. There are some great items on sale too, like the Men’s Lhotse III Interchange Jacket, which is half off at $120. That qualifies for free shipping on its own! Or you can get this CSC Fleece Gaiter, which is a thing that protects your neck from the cold that I never heard of before today. The Gaiter is $15, so you’ll need to grab some other items to hit that $99 threshold, though.

