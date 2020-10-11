Stock Up On Top-Rated K-Beauty Brand Missha Products While They're Up to 17% Off

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream | $8 | Amazon

Missha BB Boomer Illuminating Primer | $10 | Amazon

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule | $18 | Amazon

Missha is one of those great Korean beauty brands that I personally stock up on whenever I can find my favorite items from them at a great price. It’s kind of hard though, because its most popular products are such essentials that they don’t seem to go on sale much.

Advertisement

Their BB cream in particular is my absolute favorite. It is the perfect consistency and gives natural coverage without making me feel like I have makeup caked on my face. It often hovers around $10-12 on Amazon but is as low as $8 right now. Not only does it make my skin look its best, it also has SPF 42, ensuring I’m protected from the sun’s damaging rays— I really can’t recommend it enough.

Missha’s Time Revolution ampoule is one of its most popular products and is also available a bit cheaper today. This serum has 10 probiotics in it to help strengthen skin and prevent signs of aging.

Advertisement

I haven’t personally tried Missha’s BB Boomer primer, but it’s on sale for 17% off right now so I will likely be remedying that soon.

If you haven’t had a chance to try out Missha, now’s the perfect time! These products are at their lowest prices for the past 30 days.