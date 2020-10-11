Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

Stock Up On Top-Rated K-Beauty Brand Missha Products While They're Up to 17% Off

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
65
Save
Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule | $18 | Amazon
Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule | $18 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream | $8 | Amazon

Missha BB Boomer Illuminating Primer | $10 | Amazon

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule | $18 | Amazon

Missha is one of those great Korean beauty brands that I personally stock up on whenever I can find my favorite items from them at a great price. It’s kind of hard though, because its most popular products are such essentials that they don’t seem to go on sale much.

Advertisement

Their BB cream in particular is my absolute favorite. It is the perfect consistency and gives natural coverage without making me feel like I have makeup caked on my face. It often hovers around $10-12 on Amazon but is as low as $8 right now. Not only does it make my skin look its best, it also has SPF 42, ensuring I’m protected from the sun’s damaging rays— I really can’t recommend it enough.

Missha’s Time Revolution ampoule is one of its most popular products and is also available a bit cheaper today. This serum has 10 probiotics in it to help strengthen skin and prevent signs of aging.

Advertisement

I haven’t personally tried Missha’s BB Boomer primer, but it’s on sale for 17% off right now so I will likely be remedying that soon.

If you haven’t had a chance to try out Missha, now’s the perfect time! These products are at their lowest prices for the past 30 days.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: Oster Kitchen Appliances, Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station, WT2 Language Translator Earbuds, Marvel's Avengers, HP Spectre 360x Laptop, and More

Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 Are Both $20 Off Right Now

Everything I Bought to Make My Tiny Studio Apartment Feel More Like a Palace in the Sky

Friday's Best Deals: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Infrared Thermometer, Amazon Beauty & Grooming Sale, Dumbbells Set, Sony Wireless Earbuds, and More