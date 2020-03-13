Stock Up on These Cute Women's Socks, Just $6 Per Pair

Pet-themed Women’s Cotton Socks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Pet-themed Women’s Cotton Crew Socks | $6 | Amazon



There’s nothing like getting a new wardrobe in the Spring. If your sock game could use some work, these pet-patterned crew socks designed for women’s size 9-11 are just $6 per pair (you’ll have to go through checkout to see the discount). From studious sailor dogs to swans riding bicycles, these socks are fun to look at and comfortable to wear. They’re made from 80% cotton and 17% nylon, plus a little elasticity to keep them snug on your feet. Take another 5% off by clipping the coupon at Amazon.

Advertisement