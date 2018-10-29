Adidas has been going all in on the discounts this month. But while their previous promo was limited to running shoes only, today’s sale is a sitewide ordeal. Sprint to take advantage of 20% off everything online, from shoes to shirts to sweats, with code OCTSALE.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stock Up On Striped Sneakers and More With 20% Off Sitewide at Adidas
Adidas has been going all in on the discounts this month. But while their previous promo was limited to running shoes only, today’s sale is a sitewide ordeal. Sprint to take advantage of 20% off everything online, from shoes to shirts to sweats, with code OCTSALE.