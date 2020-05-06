Stock up on Storage With a 128 GB SD Card From Sandisk for $33

SanDisk 128 GB SD Card | $33 | B&H Photo

Nothing kills your vibe like realizing your SD card’s storage is full, and you’re only halfway through your photoshoot. Having a card with large storage helps, but having a couple spare cards handy will ensure you never run out of room. SanDisk’s 128 GB SD card is down to just $33 right now at B&H Photo, so you can grab a couple before venturing on your next Instagram-worthy hike.

Advertisement