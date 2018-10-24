Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as having too much storage, so stock up on hard drives, flash drives, and SD cards of all types from today’s SanDisk Gold Box.



Just as a warning, I’d skip the 64GB Nintendo-branded microSD card, as it costs almost as much as 128GB cards these days. The Extreme microSD cards are faster than most with 160 MB/s read speeds, and while that could come in handy for 4K videography and the like, it won’t make much of a difference for your Nintendo Switch load times.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ll find solid deals on external hard drives (including a 6TB G-Drive), SSDs, flash drives, and more. A few favorites are listed below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.