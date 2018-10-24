There’s no such thing as having too much storage, so stock up on hard drives, flash drives, and SD cards of all types from today’s SanDisk Gold Box.
Just as a warning, I’d skip the 64GB Nintendo-branded microSD card, as it costs almost as much as 128GB cards these days. The Extreme microSD cards are faster than most with 160 MB/s read speeds, and while that could come in handy for 4K videography and the like, it won’t make much of a difference for your Nintendo Switch load times.
Elsewhere in the sale, you’ll find solid deals on external hard drives (including a 6TB G-Drive), SSDs, flash drives, and more. A few favorites are listed below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.