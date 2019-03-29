Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Look, food is great. I love food. I love chewing. I love sampling varying flavors in a single sitting. But sometimes, life gets in the way of sitting down for a meal, but you still want to put something more nutritious in your body than a bag of chips or a fast food burger. That’s where Soylent comes in.



Each bottle is a meal in itself, with 400 calories, 20g of plant-based protein, and a bunch of vitamins. And no, it’s not made of people. 12-packs of the stuff usually sell for $34 (for the original flavor), but right now, if you choose Subscribe & Save and enter promo code SPRING30 at checkout, you’ll get the pack for $23, or less than $2 per bottle. That’s about as cheap as Soylent ever gets, so stock up.

Note: Original flavor only.