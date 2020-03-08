It's all consuming.
Stock Up on Something Comfy and Easy to Wear Thanks to Under Armour

Elizabeth Henges
Women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts | 2 for $22 | Under Armour
You might think it’s a bit early to pick up shorts, but if you live in Florida like me, you’ll know that the heat wave is coming, and it’s coming fast. Always too fast. Thankfully, Under Armour knows the struggle, and they are having a sale on Women’s Play Up shorts. Yes, it’s in honor of International Women’s Day, but any retailer that puts sales on shorts in March is great in my book.

Play Up 2.0 Shorts are two for $22, and they’re great for working out, lounging, or just plain not being hot. If you’re willing to pay a few more dollars, other Play Up styles like the Metallic and Jackard shorts are two for $25.

Unfortunately, though, if you’re plus-sized you’re out of luck, as the Play Up shorts available in 1X and above sizes are still full price. A very... disappointing oversight, to be sure.

While not on sale, you can also take a look at Under Armour’s International Women’s Day clothing line, which is extremely purple. Who doesn’t love purple?

