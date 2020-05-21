Stock Up On Some Pleasurable Vibrator Bundles From Ella Paradis

Couples Weekend Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis



We-Vibe Bundle | $60 | Ella Paradis

Single Ladies Bundle | $34 | Ella Paradis

Different "Strokes" Bundle | $20 | Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis is doing everyone a solid and is offering four amazing vibrator bundles at discounted prices just in time for Memorial Day weekend! That’s right, you can save money on getting off during a holiday, we love to see. You can choose from the couple’s weekend bundle, which is $40 and includes a couple’s vibrator, massage oils, and another pocket vibe; a We-Vibe bundle, which is $60 that includes a, yes, We-Vibe, lace cuffs, and a vibrator charger; a single ladies bundle, that’s $34 and includes a G-spot vibrator and three massage oils, and lastly a “different strokes” bundle that’s only $20 and has a juicy (LOL) masturbation sleeve for penises, lube, and a vibrator charger. I shouldn’t have to say to grab these bundles before they’re gone!

