It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Stock Up On Some Pleasurable Vibrator Bundles From Ella Paradis

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
339
Save
Couples Weekend Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis We-Vibe Bundle | $60 | Ella Paradis Single Ladies Bundle | $34 | Ella Paradis Different “Strokes” Bundle | $20 | Ella Paradis
Couples Weekend Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis
We-Vibe Bundle | $60 | Ella Paradis
Single Ladies Bundle | $34 | Ella Paradis
Different “Strokes” Bundle | $20 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Couples Weekend Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis

We-Vibe Bundle | $60 | Ella Paradis

Single Ladies Bundle | $34 | Ella Paradis

Different “Strokes” Bundle | $20 | Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis is doing everyone a solid and is offering four amazing vibrator bundles at discounted prices just in time for Memorial Day weekend! That’s right, you can save money on getting off during a holiday, we love to see. You can choose from the couple’s weekend bundle, which is $40 and includes a couple’s vibrator, massage oils, and another pocket vibe; a We-Vibe bundle, which is $60 that includes a, yes, We-Vibe, lace cuffs, and a vibrator charger; a single ladies bundle, that’s $34 and includes a G-spot vibrator and three massage oils, and lastly a “different strokes” bundle that’s only $20 and has a juicy (LOL) masturbation sleeve for penises, lube, and a vibrator charger. I shouldn’t have to say to grab these bundles before they’re gone!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Infamous Relwen Peached Sailcloth Tanker Is Down 60% In Huckberry's Memorial Day Sale

Wednesday's Best Deals: Sennheiser Headphones, Wayfair Pillows, Kingdom Hearts, Anker Dual Dash Cam, and More

Record All the Activity in and Around Your Car With an Anker Roav Dash Cam

DON'T MISS IT: AirPods Pro Fall to All-Time Low $210