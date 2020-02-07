It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Stock Up On Some House Plants With This Gold Box

Ignacia Fulcher
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.0K
Save
Plants Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Plants Gold Box | Amazon

If you wanted to give your home some life, you should check out today’s Gold Box! You can get different varieties of live plants and succulents for 20% off. Who doesn’t want a cute little cactus for their kitchen or a couple of hanging plants just for the aesthetic? Prices start at $11.99, but just remember this is a Gold Box sale, so it’ll only stick around for one day only and while supplies last!

Advertisement
Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Alienware's Curvy 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor Is Under $1,000

Pack All Your Essentials In This Hangable Toiletry Bag

Thursday's Best Deals: Huckberry Shirt Jackets, Tacklife Snowblower, Batman Funko Pop, and More

1800 Flowers Is Having A Two-Day Sale So Grab A Bouquet For Your Valentine