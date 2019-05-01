Image: Backcountry

Spending money on anything but the most basic socks has never made sense to me. They completely obscured by your shoes most of the time, so who cares if they look good? And inevitably, I will lose one half of the pair. (That being said, wacky novelty socks bring me an unreasonable amount of joy.)



Anyway, for this Backcountry sock sale, I can make an exception to my basic socks only rule. Over 700 sock styles are up to 20% off, including ones from reader favorite Smartwool. So go ahead and seize the opportunity to treat your feet to something nice.