Stock up on Security With $80 off Mcafee Total Protection [Exclusive]

McAfee Total Protection Graphic : Jordan McMahon

McAfee Total Protection | $80 | McAfee



Social distancing means a lot of things. We can’t see our friends, Netflix is about 1,000 times more boring lately, and prying eyes have more time to try to peer through your files. Your cybersecurity might feel pretty solid, but if you want to add an extra layer, McAfee Total Protection is $80 off right now for Kinja Deals readers.

It comes with encrypted storage, protection for up to ten accounts, and even a password manager.