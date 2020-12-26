Stock up on Rechargeable Batteries or 48-Packs of AAA and AA Batteries for Less Than $18 With These Coupons

NECTIUM AAA Batteries (48 Pack) | $12 | Amazon | Promo code XZ3G49EU

NECTIUM AA Batteries (48 Pack) | $16 | Amazon | Promo code 6UQXJTHP

EBL Charger with AA & AAA Batteries | $18 | Clip coupon

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some rechargeable batteries or some large packs of batteries?

First up, the EBL charger includes AA & AAA batteries that you can use and reuse time and time again. Get it for $18 when you clip the coupon below the price on Amazon.

Advertisement

You can also stock up on big packs of batteries, which are great to have on hand just in case. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48 pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $16 with promo code 6UQXJTHP.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $12 with promo code XZ3G49EU.