Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $8, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.