Stock Up On PSVR Games With This Best Buy Clearance Sale

Screenshot : Bandai Namco

PSVR Game Clearance Sale | Best Buy

Looking to stock up on PSVR games? Best Buy currently has a whole bunch of titles on clearance. That includes games that simply have a VR mode, which means Resident Evil 7 and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown are both marked down. Each is down to $20. While those are the highlights, there’s a whole bunch more on sale too. I’d recommend Everybody’s Golf VR for $18 , because everybody loves golf. Choose whichever world best suits your mood and travel to a whole new digital world.