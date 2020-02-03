It's all consuming.
Stock Up On Protein Shakes For 2019 With Awesome Muscle Milk Sale

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-Pack (Vanilla and Chocolate) | $9 | Amazon
If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s dropped the price on Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now, you can pick up a 12-pack of Vanilla or Chocolate flavors for a low $9.

I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.

