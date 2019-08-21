Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker PowerLine+ C to C 2.0 cable (6ft) | $10 | Amazon | ANKER742 | Red only

You probably have a drawer dedicated to spare Lightning and microUSB cables, but chances are, you could still do with a few more USB-C cables for charging your modern devices.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can take your pick of 6' Anker cables for just $10 each. The PowerLine+ cable is wrapped in nylon, feels great in the hand, and comes with an 18 month warranty. The PowerLine II cable, by contrast, is wrapped in a more standard-feeling rubber, but comes with a lifetime warranty.

Use promo code ANKER742 to save on the former (red only), and ANKER741 to save on the latter (white or black).