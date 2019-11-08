It's all consuming.
Go Hog Wild With Amazon’s Annual Nerf Gun Sale

Ana Suarez
Nerf Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Christmas Day will be a hell of a lot more fun if you and your family (or your group of friends) can race around the house shooting each other with Nerf guns. Who wants to get all mushy and sentimental on Christmas when you can shoot each other in the face with Nerf darts?

Do yourself a favor and save big on Nerf products when you shop today’s Gold Box. Just remember, these prices are for one day only and while supplies last.

