Stock Up On Nail Polish (and More) With Butter London's Memorial Day Sale

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I love nail polish, so I’m always on the lookout for sales on quality brands. Butter London is having 30% off sale sitewide for Memorial Day if you use code MEMORIAL30 at checkout, so if you’ve been dying to try out their popular nail l acquers like me, now is a perfect time.

As someone who has yet to purchase and Butter London products, the Little Luxuries set caught my eye. The set offers four mini lacquers for just $26, and seems like a great starter set.

If you’re looking that’s not for your nails, though, Butter London still has plenty to offer, like the Satin Dreams Lipstick Set. Whatever your preference, you need to act fast, as this sale ends on Monday!