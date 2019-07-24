Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cyber Summer Sale | Tarte Cosmetics | Promo code CYBER

Up to 70% off Tarte’s beloved collection of cosmetics is good, but up to 90% off is even better. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Tarte Cosmetics’ Cyber Summer Sale. A selection items, including several palettes, brushes, and sets, are marked way down, and no matter what you choose, you can use promo code CYBER to score an extra 20% off your order. This surprise sale is only for today, though, so hurry up and load up on new additions to your makeup bag.

